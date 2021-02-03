Jimmy Sotos Needs Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Approximately Six Months

Ohio State transfer guard Jimmy Sotos injured his shoulder against Rutgers in early January and will miss the rest of the season.

Chris Holtmann told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that backup point guard Jimmy Sotos will require season-ending shoulder surgery.

Sotos initially hurt the shoulder while diving for a loose ball in the final seconds against Rutgers on January 9, 2021. Holtmann clarified on Wednesday that he suffered a separated shoulder that would entail a "lengthy" recovery process.

The injury came at a brutal time for the Buckeyes because it was Sotos' first game in the starting lineup, replacing injured starting point guard C.J. Walker, who was dealing with torn ligaments in his non-shooting hand. Sotos played nearly 28 minutes in that game.

"If you saw him after the Rutgers game, he was emotional," Holtmann said. "We had a moment there just because he was emotional. I think he knew at that point it could be over. We were trying to exhaust every option to continue the season."

Sotos finishes his season with 20 points over 12 games played. He hit five 3-pointers and also dished out 13 assists. A transfer from Bucknell after three fabulous seasons with the Bison, Sotos received an immediate transfer eligibility waiver from the NCAA to allow him to play this season for Chris Holtmann's team.

The decision to have surgery immediately on the shoulder largely was made because Sotos intends to take advantage of the free year offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic. A 6-month recovery process would allow him sufficient time to prepare for the 2021-2022 season next November.

