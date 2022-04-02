Owens replaces assistant Tony Skinn, who left for the same position at Maryland last month.

As first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State is hiring former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens to replace outgoing assistant Tony Skinn on the coaching staff.

The 44-year-old Owens went 70-83 in five seasons with the RedHawks, helping them to their first winning record in more than 10 seasons in 2020-21. He was fired last month, though, after they posted a 14-18 record and finished in seventh place in the Mid-American Conference this season.

Prior to that, Owens spent nine years on Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, including three years as an assistant and six as the associate head coach. The Boilermakers made the NCAA Tournament seven times during his time in West Lafayette, including three trips to the Sweet 16.

The Indianapolis native played collegiately at Murray State and Eastern Illinois, averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 points in 76 career games between 1995-99. He began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at his alma mater the following season.

Owens joins recently promoted assistant Jake Diebler on the Buckeyes' staff, with head coach Chris Holtmann still needing to replace Ryan Pedon, who was named the head coach at Illinois State last month.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Wright State G Tanner Holden Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State G Malaki Branham Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Promotes Assistant Jake Diebler

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Officially Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

119 Ohio State Student-Athletes Named To Academic All-Big Ten Team

Report: Maryland Expected To Hire Ohio State Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!