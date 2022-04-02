Skip to main content

Report: Ohio State Adding Former Miami (Ohio) Head Coach Jack Owens To Staff

Owens replaces assistant Tony Skinn, who left for the same position at Maryland last month.

As first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State is hiring former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens to replace outgoing assistant Tony Skinn on the coaching staff.

The 44-year-old Owens went 70-83 in five seasons with the RedHawks, helping them to their first winning record in more than 10 seasons in 2020-21. He was fired last month, though, after they posted a 14-18 record and finished in seventh place in the Mid-American Conference this season.

Prior to that, Owens spent nine years on Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, including three years as an assistant and six as the associate head coach. The Boilermakers made the NCAA Tournament seven times during his time in West Lafayette, including three trips to the Sweet 16.

The Indianapolis native played collegiately at Murray State and Eastern Illinois, averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 points in 76 career games between 1995-99. He began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at his alma mater the following season.

Owens joins recently promoted assistant Jake Diebler on the Buckeyes' staff, with head coach Chris Holtmann still needing to replace Ryan Pedon, who was named the head coach at Illinois State last month

