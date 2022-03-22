Report: Maryland Expected To Hire Ohio State Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

Skinn would be the second assistant to depart the program this month, joining new Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon.

According to a report from InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann, new Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is expected to add Ohio State assistant Tony Skinn to his coaching staff.

The 39-year-old Skinn joined the Buckeyes last May after three seasons on Willard's staff at Seton Hall. He was hired to replace Terry Johnson, who left for the same position at Purdue, though assistant Jake Diebler actually stepped into Johnson's role as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator this season.

A native of Tacoma Park, Md., Skinn played collegiately at George Mason, helping the Patriots reach the 2006 Final Four. He also played six seasons professionally in Europe, as well as for the Nigerian national team in the 2012 London Olympics.

Once his playing days were over, Skinn became the athletic director at Paul International High School in Washington D.C. and served as assistant coach for Nike Team Takeover, one of the nation’s premier AAU programs. He then spent three seasons as an assistant at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18 before accepting the job with the Pirates.

Willard, meanwhile, was officially hired on Monday after 12 seasons at Seton Hall. He replaces interim head coach Danny Manning, who took over the program after the Terrapins and Mark Turgeon mutually agreed to part ways just eight games into the 2021-22 season.

If the report comes to fruition, Skinn will become the second assistant to depart the Ohio State basketball program this month, joining new Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon.

That means head coach Chris Holtmann will have to replace two assistants this offseason, preferably with coaches who can fill Pedon’s shoes as offensive coordinator and Skinn’s role in recruiting and player development.

