119 Ohio State Student-Athletes Named To Academic All-Big Ten Team

This group of Buckeyes carried a 3.0 grade-point average or higher while playing a winter sport.

One hundred and nineteen Ohio State student-athletes who play winter sports received academic All-Big Ten honors from the conference this week, adding to the 140 from fall sports who were recognized in December.

These student-athletes carry a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and participate in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s hockey and men’s, women’s swimming and diving or men’s wrestling.

The Buckeyes finished second in the conference, trialing only Penn State with 123. The Big Ten as a whole had 1,114 student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements.

The full list of Ohio State’s academic All-Big Ten honorees can be found below:

Men’s Basketball

Justin Ahrens, Sport Industry; Eugene Brown III, Sport Industry; Harrison Hookfin, Biology; Meechie Johnson, Marketing; Jimmy Sotos, Sport Management; Justice Sueing, Psychology; Seth Towns, Sport Management; and Kyle Young, Sport Management.

Men’s Gymnastics

Harrison Andary, Biomedical Engineering; Andrew Brower, Veterinary Medicine; Curtis Chang, Finance; Donovan Hewitt, Political Science; Tomohiro Kawada, Air Transportation; Logan McGlynn, Finance; Jakob Murray, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Kameron Nelson, Communication; Jadon Roberson, Marketing; Tyler Rockwood, Finance; Dexter Roettker, Finance; Luke Smigliani, Hospitality Management; and Jesse Tyndall, Criminology.

Men’s Hockey

Matthew Cassidy, Economics; Mark Cheremeta, Marketing; Joseph Dunlap, Operations Management; Grant Gabriele, Sport Industry; Michael Gildon, Sport Industry; Patrick Guzzo, Finance; Jaedon Leslie, Finance; James Marooney, Logistics Management; Evan Mcintyre, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Dalton Messina, Sport Industry; Quinn Preston, Sport Industry; C.J. Regula, Finance; Tate Singleton, Finance; Ryan Snowden, Operations Management; Travis Treloar, Sport Industry; Dominic Vidoli, Neuroscience; and Gustaf Westlund, Economics.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Semuede Andreis, Computer and Information Science; Joseph Armstrong, Sport Industry; Jack Burroughs, Exercise Science; Joseph Canova, Data Analytics; Brandon Day, Exercise Science; Charles Gustafson, Computer and Information Science; Alfred Hansen, Marketing; Jay Johnson, Philosophy, Politics and Economics; Robert Kondalski, Biology; Peter Krusinski, Finance; Matthew Magness, Mechanical Engineering; Mario McDonald, Exercise Science; Ian Mikesell, Mechanical Engineering; Mohamed Noaman, Economics; William Regan, Physical Education; John Satterfield, Finance; Jacob Siler, Sport Management; Ryan Trichler, Fashion and Retail Studies; Thomas Watkins, Computer and Information Science; and Lyle Yost, Spanish.

Women’s Basketball

Tanaya Beacham, Sport Coaching; Hevynne Bristow, Economics; Madison Greene, Sport Industry; Rikki Harris, Human Development and Family Science; Gabrielle Hutcherson, Sport Industry; Anyssa Jones, Health Sciences; Rebeka Mikulasikova, Fashion and Retail Studies; and Jacy Sheldon, Psychology.

Women’s Gymnastics

Elexis Edwards, Psychology; Claire Gagliardi, Psychology; Alexis Hankins, Exercise Science; Ella Hodges, Accounting; Sydney Jennings, Heatlh Sciences; Raina Malas, Political Science; Colby Miller, Accounting; Hannah Oliveros, Communication; Miriam Perez, Communication; Emma Pritchard, Undecided; Nicole Riccardi, Economics; Sarah Rowland, Health Sciences; Zoe Schweitzer, Sport Industry; and Joselyn Warga, Fashion and Retail Studies.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Hannah Bach, Public Health; Leah Baker, Biology; Jacqueline Brenn, Health Sciences; Emily Crane, Sport Coaching; Mackenzie Crawford, Biomedical Engineering; Amy Fulmer, Biology; Maya Geringer, Environmental Policy and Decision Making; Liberty Gilbert, Political Science; Tristan Harrison, Exploring; Mia Lachey, Economics; Ciara McGing, Health Sciences; Meredith Moellering, Health Sciences; Amanda Palutsis, Biomedical Engineering; Josephine Panitz, Marketing; Kristen Romano, Anthropology; Catherine Russo, Neuroscience; Kyra Sommerstad, Health Sciences; Veronica Tafuto, Math; Katherine Trace, Sport Management; Sarah Turchanik, Physical Education; Aislinn Walsh, Communication; Brynna Wolfe, Speech and Hearing Science; Katherine Zenick, Neuroscience; and Ciara McGing, Health Sciences.

Wrestling

Ajabu Crews, Economics; Dylan D'Emilio, Psychology; Malik Heinselman, Finance; Cade Hepner, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Gavin Hoffman, Operations Management; Jashon Hubbard, Sport Industry; Rocky Jordan, Sport Industry; Carson Kharchla, Sport Industry; Tate Orndorff, Math; Klay Reeves, Exercise Science; Kaleb Romero, Human Resource Management; Fritz Schierl, Sport Coaching; Ethan Smith, Human Resource Management; Tyler Stein, Health Sciences; and Isaac Wilcox, Exploring.

