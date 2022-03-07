Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls Out Of Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes dropped two of their three home games this week, including losses to Nebraska and Michigan.

After losing four of its final seven games to close out the regular season, Ohio State fell out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Entering the week at No. 23, the Buckeyes lost to last-place Nebraska, 78-70, on Tuesday before rebounding with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday. Ohio State then fell at home to Michigan, 75-69, as the Wolverines spoiled the Senior Day festivities on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes now enter this week’s Big Ten Tournament as the six seed and await the winner of Wednesday’s game between 11th-seeded Penn State and No. 14 seed Minnesota. They are a combined 4-0 against those teams this season.

Tipoff between Ohio State and its to-be-determined opponent is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. It will be broadcast live on BTN.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis. The Buckeyes received just 16 total votes.

  1. Gonzaga (52)
  2. Arizona (6)
  3. Baylor (3)
  4. Auburn
  5. Kentucky
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. Villanova
  9. Purdue
  10. Tennessee
  11. Providence
  12. Wisconsin
  13. UCLA
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Arkansas
  16. Illinois
  17. Saint Mary’s
  18. Houston
  19. Murray State
  20. UConn
  21. USC
  22. Texas
  23. Colorado State
  24. Iowa
  25. North Carolina

