Ohio State's Kyle Young Out, Zed Key Game-Time Decision Today Against Michigan

Young suffered a concussion in Tuesday's loss to Nebraska while Key injured his ankle in last Sunday's loss at Maryland.

Ohio State announced on Sunday morning that fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will be out for this afternoon’s game against Michigan, while sophomore Zed Key will be a game-time decision.

Key has missed two straight games after suffering what head coach Chris Holtmann described as a “significant” ankle injury in last week’s 75-60 loss at Maryland. He was wearing a walking boot on his right leg while sitting on the bench in Thursday’s 80-69 win over Michigan State.

Key is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26 games for the Buckeyes this season, including 23 starts. Young, meanwhile, got the start in his place on Tuesday’s 78-70 loss to Nebraska, but suffered a concussion midway through the first half and missed the remainder of the game.

Young’s initial diagnosis was an undisclosed illness, but Holtmann revealed that he was in concussion protocol following the aforementioned win over the Spartans. With Young out, sixth-year senior Joey Brunk got the start and scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds in the victory.

If Key is unable to go this afternoon, Ohio State will need Brunk to step up for the second straight game.

“He’s got to continue to defend the spot better and the biggest thing for him is the ball screen defense, but he’s certainly earned the opportunity to (play),” Holtmann said on Thursday. “We’re going to need him these next few games until those guys get back or even if they get back the next game.”

