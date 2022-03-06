Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 75-69 Senior Day Loss To Michigan

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with losses in four of their final seven games.

Ohio State’s late-season struggles continued on Sunday afternoon, as rival Michigan came to Columbus and spoiled Senior Day with a 75-69 win.

The Buckeyes led by seven at halftime, but the Wolverines used a pair of second-half runs to surge ahead. That includes a 9-2 run out of intermission and a 14-1 run midway through the half that put them ahead by 12 points with more than 10 minutes remaining.

Ohio State was able to cut Michigan’s to just four points when senior forward Justin Ahrens hit a three-pointer with 1:46 left, but freshman guard Kobe Bufkin answered with a three of his own on the other end to seal the victory.

Wolverines senior guard Devante’ Jones led all scorers with 21 points, while sophomore forward Terrance Williams (17 points), senior guard Eli Brooks (14 points) and freshman forward Moussa Diabate (14 points) also finished in double figures.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, were led offensively by freshman forward Malaki Branham with 18 points. Junior forward E.J. Liddell recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Ahrens added 12 points on four three-pointers.

Ohio State will now be the six seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament and will take on the the winner of No. 11 Penn State and the No. 14 seed, which will be either Minnesota or Nebraska, depending on the score of the Golden Gophers’ game at Northwestern this evening.

Tipoff for the Buckeyes’ tournament game will be approximately 9 p.m. on BTN. That said, check out photos from today’s game below:

1. Joey Brunk and Chris Holtmann
2. Joey Brunk
3. Cedric Russell and Chris Holtmann
4. Cedric Russell
7. Jimmy Sotos
5. Jamari Wheeler and Chris Holtmann
6. Jamari Wheeler
8. E.J. Liddell and Chris Holtmann
9. E.J. Liddell
10. E.J. Liddell
11. Justin Ahrens and Chris Holtmann
12. Justin Ahrens
13. Justin Ahrens
14. Kyle Young and Chris Holtmann
15. Kyle Young
16. E.J. Liddell
17. Jamari Wheeler
18. Malaki Branham
19. E.J. Liddell
20. Justin Ahrens
22. Jamari Wheeler
21. Chris Holtmann
24. Malaki Branham
23. Justin Ahrens
25. E.J. Liddell
26. Team Huddle
27. Meechie Johnson
28. Justin Ahrens
29. Meechie Johnson
30. Eugene Brown
31. Zed Key
32. Meechie Johnson

33. Jamari Wheeler
34. Justin Ahrens
35. Zed Key
36. Zed Key
37. E.J. Liddell
38. E.J. Liddell
39. E.J. Liddell
40. E.J. Liddell
41. Jamari Wheeler
42. E.J. Liddell
43. Justin Ahrens
44. Justin Ahrens
45. Justin Ahrens
46. Malaki Branham
48. Joey Brunk
47. Joey Brunk
49. Joey Brunk
50. Jimmy Sotos
51. Meechie Johnson
55. Chris Holtmann
52. Malaki Branham
53. Jamari Wheeler
54. E.J. Liddell
56. Jamari Wheeler
57. Jamari Wheeler
58. Malaki Branham
59. E.J. Liddell

