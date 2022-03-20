The Buckeyes’ season came to a disappointing end in the second round of the tournament.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham met with the media on Sunday evening following the Buckeyes’ 71-61 loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

While visibly disappointed, they each discussed a wide array of topics, including the injury status of fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young, the overall outlook of the program, the adversity they faced this season and more.

Here is bullet-point recap of what Holtmann, Liddell and Branham all had to say:

Chris Holtmann

“Obviously a painful loss. I hate it for our players, but let’s give Villanova credit. I love this group and love the fight they showed in this game and in the last week.”

On Young, who left the game after taking a shot on an offensive rebound: “He makes a difference for us, for sure. I love Kyle. He represents everything we want. He competes at the highest level. He’s a special kid and special player.”

Holtmann said Young was being evaluated by the training staff in the locker room. “I think more than anything, he’s disappointed about the loss.”

On lack of offense outside of Liddell and Branham: “We’ve been searching for that third or fourth guy.” Noted how it is often Young or sophomore forward Zed Key . “When we’ve struggled, we’ve missed that third, fourth and sometimes fifth option.”

. “When we’ve struggled, we’ve missed that third, fourth and sometimes fifth option.” On how the Buckeyes can get over the hump of the first weekend: “Have to keep getting here, keep growing … You get here enough, get here consistently, and it’ll happen.”

On if Ohio State accomplished everything it could given the number of injuries on the roster: “I think injuries played a major role. We didn’t have the team we anticipated having, but I was really proud of this week, really.”

Holtmann noted the way the Buckeyes started the first and second half really did them in. “We just really were not as physical or as detailed as we needed to be.”

“It’s hard to win in this tournament. We’ve had four opportunities and we’ve performed pretty well in three of them, we just haven’t been able to push through to the second (weekend). I believe in what we’re doing and I’m really confident it’s going to happen.”

Holtmann said they’ll have to deal with some roster turnover this offseason but they’ll deal with that in the coming months.

E.J. Liddell

“I don’t think reality has kicked in yet. It’s tough, man. I’m really hurting inside. I wish I could have done more to help get it done. This group of guys was really determined. We fought through a lot of adversity and a lot of injuries this year.”

“I gave it my all this year. I wish I could have done a little bit more, though.”

On not being able to close out the game: “I thought we went out there and played hard but we have to take care of the ball more.”

On his foul trouble: “My teammates picked me up. They needed me. I went out there and tried to play my hardest. I feel like I let them down a little bit on the defensive side of the ball.”

Liddell wouldn’t confirm if he’s played in his last game with the Buckeyes, though he participated in Senior Day festivities on March 6. “Right now, I’m just reflecting on the moments I have with these guys. I really haven’t thought about that process yet. This one stings … This moment right here, I didn’t want it to happen – ever.”

Malaki Branham

On his development: “Kind of shaky to start the season, but I kind of found my groove the second half of the season. I was just trying to help the team win.”

Felt the Buckeyes needed to start the game and come out of halftime more aggressive than they did.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Falls To Villanova, 71-61, In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State Focused On Defense Ahead Of Second-Round Matchup With Villanova

Chris Holtmann Reflects On Previous Meetings With Villanova, Jay Wright

Ohio State Women’s Hockey Team Advances To National Championship

Kyle Young Overcomes Concussion To Help Ohio State Beat Loyola Chicago

Chris Holtmann Discusses Ohio State’s 54-41 Win Over Loyola Chicago

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!