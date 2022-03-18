Chris Holtmann Discusses Ohio State’s 54-41 NCAA Tournament Win Over Loyola Chicago

The Buckeyes advance to the second round for the third time under Holtmann's watch.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media following the 54-41 win over Loyola Chicago on Friday afternoon, at which time he discussed fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young’s importance to the team, the Buckeyes’ defensive effort and more.

Here’s a bullet-point recap of what Holtmann had to say:

Holtmann gave credit to the players, who were locked in on the game plan. “We knew we were in for a rock fight, and that’s very much what it was, so our guys deserve great credit. They really competed on both ends and were able to break away just when we needed to. Players will games, and those guys did a great job with that.”

On Young being able to play after missing the last three games with a concussion: “We’ve said it every game he’s been out, we’ve lacked versatility. He just provides so much on both ends. I’ve been saying it for two years now, and its evident in a game like this.”

Holtmann said he noticed a change in the team when Young and sophomore forward Zed Key were made available for the game. “I think it elevates the confidence of the group. We’re not at full strength, but we’re closer to full strength, so I think it just elevates the confidence of everybody.”

were made available for the game. “I think it elevates the confidence of the group. We’re not at full strength, but we’re closer to full strength, so I think it just elevates the confidence of everybody.” Holtmann noted how well the team has played this season when injuries weren’t a factor. “We haven’t had the team we thought we were going to have all year, but when we’ve had the group that’s helped us win games, we’ve been a really good team.”

Holtmann refused to use the injuries as an excuse for some of their losses this season. “We’ve played poorly at times at full strength, but they make a difference.”

On the defense, which limited the Ramblers to 30 percent shooting or worse from the field, free-throw line and three-point line. “We just focused on winning the next possession and we felt we could hang our hat on our defense right now, and we did that.”

“When we’ve struggled closing games, it’s because our defense has not been sound enough for long enough.”

Holtmann believes the team took ownership of their effort and were as bought-in as they’ve been all season on the defensive end. “It was the best defensive performance we’ve really had in a couple years.”

Holtmann on the pressure on the team given the way they ended the season: “You really have tunnel vision as much as anything during these times. It’s not pleasant when people say negative things about you … It comes with the territory. Pressure is a privilege and we certainly felt privilege as a group to perform at a more consistent level.”

“Now it’s moving on to whoever we play next.”

The Buckeyes will take on the winner of this afternoon's game between No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 15 seed Delaware on Sunday. The Wildcats currently lead the Fightin' Blue Hens, 35-25, at the half in Pittsburgh.

