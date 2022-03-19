The Buckeyes will play for the first national title in school history on Sunday afternoon.

The top-ranked Ohio State women’s hockey team advanced to its first-ever national championship game with a 2-1 win over No. 5 seed Yale in last night’s Frozen Four semifinals.

The Bulldogs got on the board first with a goal from junior defenseman Tabea Botthof at the 18:17 mark of the second period, but the Buckeyes tied it up midway through the period on a power play goal from senior forward Paetyn Levis.

Junior forward Jennifer Gardiner then scored what would be the game-winning goal for Ohio State just four minutes later, as senior goaltender Amanda Thiele (23 saves) was able to shut out Yale the rest of the way.

The win was the Buckeyes’ first in three tries at the Frozen Four, as they lost in the semifinals in 2018 and 2021 to eventually national champions Clarkson and Wisconsin, respectively.

Ohio State will now take on No. 3 seed Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday. Puck drop at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena is set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs both play in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and split their regular-season meetings, with each team winning two on the road and two at home.

