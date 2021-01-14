Chris Holtmann Postgame Comments After Beating Northwestern

Watch the highlights of Holtmann's postgame press conference after the Buckeyes knocked off Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Chris Holtmann was extremely pleased with Ohio State's effort on Wednesday night in their win over Northwestern. He used the word "pride" or "proud" on probably a dozen occasions while talking to the media postgame (including in his opening statement in the video above).

The fact is the Buckeyes have been dealt a pretty tough hand right now, especially at the point guard spot with both C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos injured. Tonight, Justice Sueing was thrust into that role and played very well over 34 minutes in a win over a very talented Wildcats team that beat the Buckeyes just a couple games ago.

Here are the highlights from Coach Holtmann's postgame media availability.

Coach Holtmann isn't allowing himself to look at the big picture right now, but he's darn proud of Justice Sueing.

Here's Holtmann on Meechie Johnson

Holtmann gives an update on Jimmy Sotos and how the team has stepped up in Sotos' absence

Here's Holtmann on how glad he was that players' families were allowed to attend tonight's game for the first time

Here's Holtmann discussing Justin Ahrens impact in the game

Here's Holtmann on E.J. Liddell

