Jimmy Sotos Will Not Play Against Northwestern

Ohio State is coming off an impressive conference win against Rutgers - it's only the second time in Chris Holtmann's tenure that his Buckeyes have gone on the road to beat a Top 25 team in Big Ten play.

Part of what made that win so impressive was the fact that the Buckeyes are so short-handed at their guard spots. Unfortunately, that issue will linger into Wednesday night's game against Northwestern.

CBS Sports' College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Jimmy Sotos will not play tonight against the Wildcats.

Sotos, a transfer from Bucknell that started in place of injured senior point guard C.J. Walker, dove for a loose ball near the end of Saturday's game and injured his right shoulder. Sotos was in obvious pain and was helped to the locker room by two members of the Ohio State training staff.

This is the second meeting this year between Ohio State and Northwestern. The Buckeyes led the Wildcats almost the entire first game before losing in the final seconds. Tip off tonight is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Value City Arena. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

-----

You may also like:

No Walker, No Problem: Ohio State Pounds Rutgers on the Road

Ohio State Senior C.J. Walker to Miss Time With Torn Ligaments in Right Hand

Ohio State vs. No. 15 Rutgers: First Half Notebook

Ohio State vs. Penn State Basketball Postponed by CoVID-19 in Nittany Lions Program

Entire March Madness Tournament to be Played in Indiana

Justice Sueing Eclipses 1,000 Career Points

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook