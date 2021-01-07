Ohio State Senior C.J. Walker to Miss Time With Torn Ligaments in Right Hand

The senior guard has been dealing with the injury all season, but he won't be able to play on Saturday.

Ohio State basketball suffered a tough setback this week.

Head coach Chris Holtmann has announced that C.J. Walker has suffered torn ligaments in his right hand and he will not be available for at least Saturday's game against Rutgers.

According to Adam Jardy at The Columbus Dispatch, Walker first injured his thumb in the team's first intrasquad scrimmage at the beginning of the year (back in mid-November) and he's been dealing with it ever since.

“CJ has battled this hand injury since our first preseason scrimmage and as the pain and discomfort has increased it became clear to him and our medical staff that he needed to rest and rehab in hopes his hand will heal,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “His leadership and toughness in battling this through 11 games has been really impressive. Obviously he is very important to our team but I’m most disappointed for CJ because I know how much work he put in during the offseason. CJ will closely remain with our team while he rests and rehabs his hand.”

Holtmann told the media that there is no timetable for his return.

This story will be updated after Chris Holtmann addresses the media on Thursday afternoon.

