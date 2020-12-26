Chris Holtmann Press Conference Highlights After Buckeyes Lose to Northwestern

Hear from the Ohio State head coach, as well as Kyle Young and Seth Towns after the Buckeyes came away with a disappointing, 1-point road loss.

Ohio State had moments of great energy offensively on Saturday, but they couldn't connect enough down the stretch in a 71-70 loss to Northwestern.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the Buckeyes loss was the fact that it was a very winnable game, as Ohio State led for 18 of the 20 minutes in the second stanza - but never by more than eight points. The Buckeyes just couldn't seem to deliver the punch that knocked Northwestern out of the game, even though they had several chances.

The Buckeyes connected on just 1-of-12 second half 3-pointers, which was certainly part of the frustration. But on arguably their best rebounding day of the season, the Scarlet and Gray are still showing signs of growth in an extremely deep conference.

Head coach Chris Holtmann, Seth Towns (who played his best game as a Buckeye) and Kyle Young all spoke with the media after the game. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

The video above is Holtmann's thoughts on having a better second half taking care of the ball, in addition to rebounding the ball well today.

Here is Holtmann's opening thoughts on the game and his comment on the look the Buckeyes got at the end of the game to try and win.

Here's Holtmann on C.J. Walker's play and what frustrated him this afternoon

Here's Holtmann on Seth Towns nice performance and the potential of him to play with Justice Sueing, instead of in Sueing's place

Here's Kyle Young and what the Buckeyes did differently in the second half to take care of the ball better

More video coverage to come very shortly...

-----

You may also like:

Buckeyes Miss Game-Winning Shot Attempt, Lose on the Road at Northwestern

First Half Notebook: Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Buckeyes Finding Ways to Win Without Deep Ball

Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

Front Court Play Powers Ohio State Past Rutgers

Second Half Comeback Propels Ohio State to Top-25, B1G Win Over Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook