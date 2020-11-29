Chris Holtmann Postgame Comments vs. UMASS-Lowell

Hear from the Buckeyes head coach after Ohio State's win on Sunday

Ohio State struggled at times against UMASS-Lowell's zone defense, but the Buckeyes hit just enough shots and made just enough stops defensively to beat the River Hawks on Sunday, 74-64.

Notably, this was the first game in program history ever played in the Covelli Center. The arena is home to Ohio State fencing, men's and women's volleyball, men's and women's gymnastics and wrestling. The basketball team played in Covelli on Sunday because the ice hockey team had a game over at Value City Arena.

Coach Holtmann's opening statement is available in the video above. We apologize for some of the audio issues during the press conference - there was some feedback on the zoom call that was interfering with Holtmann's connection.

Here's Holtmann discussing how early season wins can be useful in helping you learn about your team and how he evaluates games early in the year without any preseason scrimmages.

Here's Holtmann evaluating the way leading-scorer Duane Washington played on Sunday.

Here's Holtmann on coaching talented freshman Zed Key, more on Duane Washington and on Musa Jallow's apparent injury.

And lastly, here's Holtmann on evaluating the Buckeyes defense today and their effectiveness from the free throw line.

