FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH LIVE: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Loss at Michigan State

Check out what Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has to say after he was ejected at the end of tight's loss.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and two of the Buckeyes' players react live with the media after Sunday's loss. Holtmann picked up a second technical foul with less than two seconds remaining and was ejected. Michigan State won the game, 71-67.

Click here to watch the replay of the press conference if you miss it live.

----- 

You may also like:

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Game Preview

Duane Washington Jr. Wins Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Key Takeaways from Ohio State's Loss to Michigan

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Falls to Michigan, 92-87

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

NCAA to Allow Limited Fan Attendance During March Madness

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Gabe-Brown-OSU-Shot
Basketball

Resilient Michigan State Gives Ohio State a Second-Straight Loss

Chris Holtmann on Playing a Potential National Title Contender
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Loss at Michigan State

USATSI_15630895
Basketball

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: First Half Notebook

Ohio State Buckeyes
Basketball

Measuring the Road Ahead for Ohio State's Hopes of a No. 1 Seed

Kyle Young
Basketball

Kyle Young Will Miss Michigan State Game with Concussion

Tom Izzo Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Game at Michigan State

Chris Holtmann Tom Izzo
Basketball

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Game Preview

Duane-Washington-Leadership-Basketball
Basketball

Washington Gets Weekly Conference Award