WATCH LIVE: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Loss at Michigan State

Check out what Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has to say after he was ejected at the end of tight's loss.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and two of the Buckeyes' players react live with the media after Sunday's loss. Holtmann picked up a second technical foul with less than two seconds remaining and was ejected. Michigan State won the game, 71-67.

