Chris Holtmann Previews Buckeyes Matchup with Penn State

WATCH the highlights from Holtmann's press conference on Wednesday afternoon as he discusses the Buckeyes' preparation for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State has won nine of its last ten games to vault to a top-5 national ranking. Frankly, most of those wins have been games in which the Buckeyes were never in jeopardy of losing.

Penn State might be the exception to that previous statement.

When they last met in Columbus on January 27, the Buckeyes trailed the Nittany Lions by eight points with eight minutes to play. But Ohio State ripped off a 12-3 run over a five minute stretch and brought the game right down to the wire. In fact, Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 79-77 lead with 2:07 to play, but the Buckeyes hit six free throws the rest of the way to pull off a 4-point victory.

Suffice it to say, despite Penn State's sub-.500 record and their recent struggles (they lost to Nebraska last time out), the Navy and White aren't going to sneak up on the Buckeyes.

Chris Holtmann previewed Thursday's game with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights from his conversation. His opening statement is available in the video at the top of the page.

Here's Holtmann on Zed Key's growth this year and on playing a team for a second time.

Holtmann was asked about how he's been able to enjoy the season if he and his staff are so focused on the jut getting to the next game.

Holtmann says the Buckeyes aren't looking ahead to the Michigan game.

Holtmann stressed the need for his team to avoid getting complacent.

He also touched on how both his team and the Nittany Lions have been good on the defensive end of the floor.

