Gambling: Ohio State Hoops Among Hottest Teams Against the Spread

The Buckeyes are prevailing in the outright win column this winter, but see how they also stack up against the betting number recently.

Ohio State hasn’t just been successful on the basketball court recently, but also in Las Vegas and other sports betting forums around the country.

The Buckeyes are 17-4 overall, 11-4 in the nasty Big Ten and ranked No. 4 in the national poll. In addition to the outright win-loss column, gamblers have enjoyed riding Chris Holtmann’s budding group vs. the number as well.

Ohio State began the year just 5-5-1 against the spread before recently catching fire, going 8-2 in its last 10. That stretch includes four (very impressive) outright victories as an underdog of four-plus points:

+4 at Rutgers, Won 79-68

+7 at Illinois, Won 87-81

+5.5 at Wisconsin, Won 74-62

+5.5 at Iowa, Won 89-85

The only programs, with a minimum 18 outings this season, better than Ohio State against the spread in their last 10 are James Madison (9-1) and Belmont (7-1-2).

NOTE: Teams joining OSU with a mark of 8-2 over their last 10 include Nevada, Utah State, Houston and Western Illinois. Shout out to the Aggies, currently on a 12-2 run ATS if you go back further.

*Michigan is also technically 8-2 against the spread in its last 10, but the Wolverines have a smaller sample size due to being shut down for three weeks. So, we aren’t counting them here.

Teams across the country have played different sample sizes in a year of CoVID, so it becomes tricky to truly evaluate who has been “best against the spread” for the entire season. But, one thing we do know, Ohio State backers have been lining their pockets with coin over the last month.

The last time the Buckeyes didn’t cover the spread? That would be as 7.5-point favorites hosting Penn State (ironically their Thursday opponent) back in late January, when they won 83-79.

Will Ohio State continue its hot ATS run, or will things begin to even out at some point? That’s for you to decide.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains No. 4 in Latest AP Poll, Sets Up Top-5 Showdown with Michigan Sunday

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Win Over Indiana

Ohio State Routs Indiana to Win Sixth Straight Big Ten Game

E.J. Liddell Appears on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Maryland

Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Iowa

----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook