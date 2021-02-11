E.J. Liddell Appears on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Liddell is recognized among the top 30 players in college basketball so far this year.

E.J. Liddell is having a fabulous season for the Buckeyes. He's emerged as Ohio State's best player and has really lifted them through a difficult stretch of games in January and early February, which has helped solidify the Bucks as one of the best teams in America.

On Thursday afternoon, Liddell learned that his name was listed on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. The Naismith Trophy recognizes the national player of the year.

“E.J. has earned this prestigious recognition and I am really happy for him,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is a gifted player and his growth has been impressive. E.J. has been a joy to coach. He understands there is much work ahead of us this season and I know he is committed to working toward daily improvement.”

Liddell is the leading scorer for Ohio State this year, averaging just under 15 points per game. He also grabs nearly seven rebounds per night and has been terrific stealing the ball, ranking second on the team right now with 14.

Iowa forward Luka Garza is also on the list and is the heavy favorite to win the award this season. But the Big Ten was well-represented: eight of the top 30 players in the country represent Big Ten schools. They are:

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Hunter Dickerson, Michigan

Luka Garza, Iowa

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

-----

You may also like:

Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Maryland

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Maryland

Kyle Young, Duane Washington Lead Ohio State to Emphatic Win Over Maryland

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins: First Half Notebook

Breaking Down Ohio State's Win Over Iowa

Ice In Their Veins! Buckeyes Come Back to Beat Iowa on Freezing Cold Night in Iowa City!

----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook