Watch Chris Holtmann React to Ohio State's Win Over Iowa

Here are the highlights from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's press conference after the Buckeyes won a big game in Iowa City.

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked off one of the best teams in college basketball on Thursday night, thanks to an incredibly resilient effort in the second half. After trailing a close game at the half and losing by as many as 11 early in the second period, the Scarlet and Gray won perhaps the game of the year so far in college basketball, 89-85 against an Iowa team that has absolutely has the talent to win a national championship.

It's still early, but perhaps the Buckeyes do too.

Nobody was talking about Ohio State before the season started as one of the teams to watch on the national scale this year. And after falling out of the AP Top 25 in the first week of January, the Buckeyes had a long road ahead of them in an unforgiving league.

But with wins in seven of their last eight games, including a school-record four road wins against top-15 teams in the nation, all of a sudden perhaps its the Buckeyes who are showing they should have a target on their backs.

Chris Holtmann called Iowa "perhaps the best offensive teams he's ever coached against" - high praise for the NCAA leader in offensive efficiency. While they were as usual on Thursday night, the Buckeyes were even tougher in the second half.

Holtmann's opening statement is available in the video at the top of the page. Here are a few of his other highlights from addressing the media this evening in Iowa City. If you want to watch the entire press conference, click here.

Here are his comments on guarding Luka Garza tonight and holding him ten points below his season-average.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on the energy and passion that Duane Washington brings to the Buckeyes.

Here's Holtmann's thoughts on how well this team is playing, how far they've come this year and how much fun they've been to coach.

Here are his thoughts on needing to keep pace with Iowa offensively.

After the Buckeyes were caught in a snowstorm and stranded after shootaround this morning, here's Holtmann talking about Duane Washington on the bus.

Here is Holtmann's reaction to winning another road game against a top-15 team.

-----

----

