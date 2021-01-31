Chris Holtmann Reacts to Beating Michigan State

Watch the highlights from Chris Holtmann's media session after his team convincingly beat Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Buckeyes trailed Michigan State 7-6 three minutes into Sunday's game, but when E.J. Liddell hit a layup in the next trip up the floor, the Scarlet and Gray took a lead they would never relinquish.

Chris Holtmann's team is cruising through the middle of the Big Ten slate, winning for the sixth time in seven games and vaulting to third in the league standings at the conclusion of the weekend. Sunday's final score was 79-62, although at one point the Buckeyes led by as many as 20 points.

Here are some of the highlights from Holtmann's postgame press conference, including his opening statement in the video atop the page.

Here's Holtmann on the challenge his offense presents to opposing defenses.

Here's Holtmann on why it's important to make sure you close out Big Ten games properly and not give away victories, because the league is so unforgiving.

Here are Holtmann's thoughts on ignoring outside expectations and how difficult it can be to play in the Big Ten.

Holtmann elaborated on the spirit and energy his group is playing with lately as the Buckeyes continue a hot stretch of basketball.

