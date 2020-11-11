Chris Holtmann Had False Positive CoVID-19 Test

Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann registered a false positive CoVID-19 test on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Holtmann's positive result came from the daily antigen tests that the Buckeyes have conducted since October 26. As is the protocol, Holtmann followed the antigen test with a PCR test to confirm his diagnosis, but the PCR test result came back negative. The PCR test is considered to be more accurate because it extracts DNA from the cells to test directly for a live infection, while the rapid result antigen test only tests for proteins on the exterior of the cell that are consistent with a CoVID-19 infection.

According to the report in the Dispatch, Holtmann followed protocol and quarantined at home for approximately six hours before learning that he did not have the virus. He spent the time on a conference call with his staff planning an intrasquad scrimmage that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Holtmann has a regularly scheduled news conference today, Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Buckeyes recently announced they were withdrawing from the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in two weeks because of spiking infection rates in the Mount Rushmore State. They have not yet announced a new schedule, but are likely to soon. The season may begin as early as November 25.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, it has been reported that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for the virus. The conference mandates that the coach must remain away from the team for 10 days after his diagnosis.

