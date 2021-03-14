Ohio State Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State Earns No. 2 Seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

The Buckeyes are back in the Big Dance for the 30th time in program history.
Just a few minutes after the Ohio State Buckeyes lost the Big Ten Championship game in overtime, they learned they have been named a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Scarlet and Gray will compete in the South Region and open the tournament with Oral Roberts on Friday, March 19. 

The Buckeyes just completed an incredible run through the Big Ten Tournament, winning three tight games in three days, that wound up three points short of Illinois in overtime of the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State hasn't earned a seed this high since 2013, when they were also a No. 2 seed.

If the Buckeyes win their first game, they'll play the winner of No. 7 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

Looking ahead, should the Buckeyes advance out of the first weekend, they could see either Arkansas, Texas Tech, Utah State or Colgate in a Sweet Sixteen game, then perhaps No. 1 seed Baylor in the Elite Eight with a Final Four berth at stake.

Over the years, Ohio State has appeared in 29 NCAA Tournaments, including the first in 1939 when the Buckeyes finished as national runners-up. The Buckeyes have made it to the Final Four 10 times (most recently in 2012) and appeared in five championship games (most recently 2007).

The only national championship in program history came back in 1960. The team has an overall record of 51-28 in NCAA Tournament play across the 29 tournaments.

They have appeared in 14 Sweet Sixteen's and 14 Elite Eight's. As a No. 1 seed, the Buckeyes have a 12-4 record. As a No. 2 seed, Ohio State is 8-3.

Meanwhile, here is the entire first round bracket:

East Region

Saturday/Monday

  • No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (12-10) or Texas Southern
  • No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4)
  • No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12)
  • No. 4 Florida State (16-6) vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro (21-8)
  • No. 6 BYU (20-6) vs. No. 11 Michigan State or UCLA
  • No. 3 Texas (19-7) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4)
  • No. 7 Connecticut (15-7) vs. No. 10 Maryland (16-13)
  • No. 2 Alabama (24-6) vs. No. 15 Iona (12-5)

South Region

Friday/Sunday

  • No. 1 Baylor (22-2) vs. No. 16 Hartford (15-8)
  • No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12)
  • No. 5 Villanova (16-6) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (23-1)
  • No. 4 Purdue (18-9) vs. No. 13 North Texas (17-9)
  • No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10) vs. No. 11 Utah State (20-8)
  • No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 14 Colgate (14-1)
  • No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6)
  • No. 2 Ohio State (21-9) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10)

Midwest Region

  • No. 1 Illinois (23-6) vs. No. 16 Drexel (12-7)
  • No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (24-4) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (17-8)
  • No. 5 Tennessee (18-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (17-12)
  • No. 4 Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. No. 13 Liberty (23-5)
  • No. 6 San Diego State (23-4) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (16-9)
  • No. 3 West Virginia (18-9) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (23-7)
  • No. 7 Clemson (16-7) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (15-11)
  • No. 2 Houston (24-3) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (19-7)

West Region

Saturday/Monday

  • No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0) vs. No. 16 Appalachian State (17-11) or Norfolk State
  • No. 8 Oklahoma (15-10) vs. No. 9 Missouri (16-9)
  • No. 5 Creighton (20-8) vs. No. 12 UC-Santa Barbara (22-4)
  • No. 4 Virginia (18-6) vs. No. 13 Ohio (16-7)
  • No. 6 USC (22-7) vs. No. 11 Wichita State or Drake
  • No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
  • No. 7 Oregon (20-6) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7)
  • No. 2 Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (17-6) 

-----

