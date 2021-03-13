FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

Watch live or on-demand as the Ohio State head coach addresses the media after Saturday's victory.
Ohio State just beat Michigan for the seventh time in eight tries in the Big Ten Tournament. This time, it sends the Buckeyes to the conference title game on Sunday afternoon. 

Watch live or on-demand as head coach Chris Holtmann and two of his players address the media after today's game.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference on your browser, you can also watch live on our YouTube channel. We hope you'll consider subscribing for more coverage of the Buckeyes!

With their third win in three days, the Buckeyes have advanced to the Big Ten Championship game against the winner of No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Iowa, which is scheduled to begin 25 minutes after the Buckeyes and Wolverines clear the floor. Ohio State hasn't played for a Big Ten title since 2013. Tipoff on Sunday afternoon is at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

