E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Liddell is a first team pick, while Washington landed on the third team. Ohio State hasn't had a first team selection since 2018.

As they prepare for postseason play to begin on Thursday, two Ohio State Buckeyes have earned recognition from the conference office for their outstanding effort this season.

Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and junior guard Duane Washington Jr. have each earned all-conference honors.

Liddell was named First Team All-Big Ten by the Big Ten coaches and Second-Team All-Big Ten by the league's voting media members. Washington Jr. was selected earned Third Team all-conference honors by both the coaches and media members.

Liddell was also voted First Team all-conference by the Associated Press earlier today.

“Congratulations to E.J. and Duane on their Big Ten All-Conference selections,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “I know both guys would be the first to appreciate the role of their teammates in these honors.

“E.J. has been instrumental and has grown as a sophomore in our success,” Holtmann said. “I’m really proud and happy for him. Duane as well has been an important part of our team success. He has continued to grow and improve as a player and that is a credit to who he is and who he wants to be.

“Both E.J. and Duane love playing as Buckeyes and I know they are committed to working hard to continue to improve individually and as a team.”

Liddell is Ohio State's leading scorer (16.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.5 rebounds per game) this year. He's also taken and made more foul shots than any other player, and he leads the defense in blocked shots. He was named to the 2021 Naismith Award midseason team is was recently picked on the 15-player ballot to be considered for the 2021 Wooden Award. Liddell is the first Buckeye to earn first team honors since Keita Bates-Diop in 2018.

Washington Jr. is the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 15.3 points per game through the end of the regular season. He also leads the team in minutes played and has made the sixth-most 3-pointers in OSU history (166).

In all, Ohio State has had 74 players named to All-Big teams in its history with the addition of Liddell and Washington Jr.

