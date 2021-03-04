Big Ten Basketball Tournament Announces Fan Attendance Policy

Up to 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend the games in person next week.

The Big Ten announced on Thursday afternoon that up to 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend the upcoming Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. The games are being played at the home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium. Because the venue is so large and it's easy to spread fans out, the league will welcome the largest number of fans that have seen a game in person all season.

Here is the official press release from the Big Ten this morning.

Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by SoFi, which will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Following approval by the Marion County Health Department, the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office. A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program. Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt. The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans. Fans attending the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority. For more details on Lucas Oil Stadium’s health and safety protocols and additional details on ticket sales, please visit http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Commit Malaki Branham is SI All-American Finalist

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Loses Third Consecutive Game, Falling to Iowa at Home

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Loss to Iowa

Poor First Half Dooms Buckeyes Against Iowa

Chris Holtmann Ejected at Michigan State After Two Technical Fouls

Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook