Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Frustrating Loss to Illinois

Watch live or on-demand as Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand provide their postgame thoughts from the Schottenstein Center.
After the Buckeyes lost for the fourth game in a row, it's time to assess what went wrong and how quickly it can be fixed. The Big Ten Tournament is looming quickly and the Scarlet and Gray are still capable of making a great run in the Big Dance.

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand break it all down from Value City Arena.

If you miss the live stream right after the game, you can watch it on-demand here.

