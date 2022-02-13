E.J. Liddell Lifts Buckeyes Past Archrival Michigan

The Buckeyes earned a key win that keeps them in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season championship.

Ohio State star forward EJ. Liddell dropped 28 points on Saturday evening in Ann Arbor as the Buckeyes held off a late push from their archrivals.

Michigan hoped it would carry over momentum from a massive win over No. 3 Purdue on Thursday, but Chris Holtmann's team suffocated the Wolverines in the second half and closed out a 68-57 win.

Liddell was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line and finished the game 8-of-17 from the field.

Liddell led the way for Ohio State, but Cedric Russell's 12 points off the bench were also critical in the win. It marked Russell's highest scoring output and most minutes played in his Buckeye career. Considering the team was without Meechie Johnson (injury), Russell's emergence on Saturday gave Ohio State a huge lift.

Michigan really struggled to get any rhythm going outside the paint. 15 of their 24 total made baskets were either dunks or layups and the Maize and Blue only connected on 4-of-17 three pointers.

The win is especially critical for a Buckeyes team that had lost two of its previous three games, including a gut-wrenching 66-64 game at Rutgers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Michigan is in serious jeopardy of needing to win the Big Ten Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines, who many thought had a great chance to win the league this year, have had an awfully disappointing season following last year's Elite Eight run.

The Buckeyes are back in action on Tuesday night at home against Minnesota. The game tips off at 8:30 and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell Named To Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Ohio State Goes Cold Late In 66-64 Upset Loss At Rutgers On Wednesday Night

Ohio State Sophomore G Eugene Brown III Unavailable At Rutgers

Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

Ohio State Sixth-Year Senior F Seth Towns Out For Remainder Of Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!