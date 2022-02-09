Ohio State Sophomore G Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Tonight’s Game At Rutgers

Brown has missed five games this season as he dealt with a concussion early in the year and a toe injury as of late.

Ohio State announced that sophomore guard Eugene Brown III will not be available for tonight’s game at Rutgers (7 p.m. on BTN) as he continues to deal with toe injury.

This will be the second straight game the Buckeyes will play without the 6-foot-6 and 195-pound Brown, as he also missed Sunday’s 82-67 win over Maryland.

“It was more of a rest situation for him, trying to get him some rest from a bit of a toe injury that he has,” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his radio show on Monday afternoon. “When to expect him back? Not sure, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.

“I’ve been disappointed for him because he’s had stretches where he’s got in a rhythm, played really well. He’s probably played as well in this stretch as he had all season, and then he has a little injury, but he’ll bounce back from it.”

Brown is averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 14 games this season, though he missed four games after suffering a concussion in Ohio State’s loss at Xavier on Nov. 18. He joins sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns (back) and fifth-year senior Justice Sueing (abdomen) on the injury list.

Towns is out for the rest of the year, while the Buckeyes are hopeful Sueing will return before the end of the season.

