Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

Their Jan. 22 matchup was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers’ program.

Although Ohio State was initially hoping to reschedule its postponed game against Nebraska for mid-February, the Buckeyes announced on Tuesday they will officially host the Cornhuskers on March 1, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

That marks the first of three home games to close the regular season for Ohio State, which will also host Michigan State on March 3 (7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2) and Michigan on March 6 (12:30 p.m. on FOX).

It’s also the second meeting with Nebraska this season, as the Buckeyes came away with an 87-79 overtime win over in Lincoln back on Jan. 2. That was Ohio State’s first game back from a 22-day paused to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, with freshman forward Malaki Branham scoring a career-high 35 points in the victory.

Their Jan. 22 meeting, meanwhile, was postponed due to the Cornhuskers having an outbreak of their own and not being able to meet the Big Ten’s roster minimum of seven scholarship players.

That said, Ohio State has not yet announced rescheduled date for its Feb. 3 game against Iowa, which was postponed due to travel issues and inclement weather throughout the Midwest. That's the only potential remaining change to the Buckeyes' schedule heading into the last month of the season.

