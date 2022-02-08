Skip to main content

Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

Their Jan. 22 matchup was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers’ program.

Although Ohio State was initially hoping to reschedule its postponed game against Nebraska for mid-February, the Buckeyes announced on Tuesday they will officially host the Cornhuskers on March 1, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

That marks the first of three home games to close the regular season for Ohio State, which will also host Michigan State on March 3 (7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2) and Michigan on March 6 (12:30 p.m. on FOX). 

It’s also the second meeting with Nebraska this season, as the Buckeyes came away with an 87-79 overtime win over in Lincoln back on Jan. 2. That was Ohio State’s first game back from a 22-day paused to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, with freshman forward Malaki Branham scoring a career-high 35 points in the victory.

Their Jan. 22 meeting, meanwhile, was postponed due to the Cornhuskers having an outbreak of their own and not being able to meet the Big Ten’s roster minimum of seven scholarship players.

That said, Ohio State has not yet announced rescheduled date for its Feb. 3 game against Iowa, which was postponed due to travel issues and inclement weather throughout the Midwest. That's the only potential remaining change to the Buckeyes' schedule heading into the last month of the season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Read More

Ohio State Sixth-Year Senior F Seth Towns Out For Remainder Of Season

Ohio State Stays At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Contributions From Buckeyes Supporting Cast, A Key in 82-67 Win Over Maryland

Photos From Ohio State’s 82-67 Win Over The Terrapins

Ohio State Junior F E.J. Liddell Named To Karl Malone Award Watch List

Ohio State-Iowa Game Postponed Due To Travel Issues, Inclement Weather

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Meechie Johnson
Basketball

Ohio State, Nebraska Reschedule Postponed Game For March 1

2 minutes ago
Cam Spence
Football

Ohio State Adds Former Maryland DL Cam Spence To Coaching Staff

15 minutes ago
Mike Vrabel
Football

Tennessee Titans Extend Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Coach Mike Vrabel’s Contract

56 minutes ago
37. Kalen Etzler, Seth Towns and Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Sixth-Year Senior F Seth Towns Out For Remainder Of Season

1 hour ago
Jalin Marshall
Football

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Jalin Marshall

2 hours ago
Dave Monnot
Football

Former Ohio State Offensive Guard Dave Monnot Passes Away At Age 50

4 hours ago
Weston Zernechel
Football

Report: USC Hiring Ohio State Assistant Director Of Player Personnel Weston Zernechel

5 hours ago
Drue Chrisman
Football

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman To Reserve/Future Contract

Feb 7, 2022