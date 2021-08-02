Former Ohio State G Mike Conley Agrees To Contract Extension With Utah Jazz

Former Ohio State guard Mike Conley has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is worth $72.5 million, citing Conley's agents, while Stadium's Shams Charania reports it is worth $68 million.

The 33-year-old Conley, who is heading into his 15th season in the NBA, was a first-time All-Star in 2020-21. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds while leading the Jazz to the best record in the Western Conference, though they bowed out of the playoffs in the conference semifinals when Conley suffered a hamstring injury and missed the first five games of the series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A first-round pick (No. 4 overall) of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA Draft, Conley was traded to Utah in 2019. He remains the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in games (788), points (11,733), assists (4,509) and steals (1,161).

Conley averaged 11.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season at Ohio State from 2006-07, leading the Buckeyes to the Final Four and an appearance in the national championship game.

-----

You may also like:

QB Commit Quinn Ewers To Skip Senior Season To Enroll Early At Ohio State

Ewers' Decision Gives Ohio State SI All-American's Top 2021 Recruiting Class

High School Coach Releases Statement Showing Support For Ewers' Decision

2022 Florida CB Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State

2023 Tennessee TE Ty Lockwood Puts Ohio State In Top 4 Following Visit

Ohio State AD Gene Smith Believes Pause Button Needs Hit On Expanded Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook