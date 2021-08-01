2022 Florida CB Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State

The Buckeyes have suffered their second decommitment in less than a week.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced on Sunday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Singletary, who is considered the fifth-best cornerback and No. 14 prospect overall in the class of 2022, committed to the Buckeyes in January over the likes of Clemson, Florida and Georgia.

Singletary had never been to campus at the time of his pledge but made his way to Columbus a few weeks later for a self-guided tour. He then met with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford for the first time during his official visit in late-June.

Despite being locked in with Ohio State, Singletary also took trips to Georgia and Miami (Fla.) this summer. The Buckeyes were apparently cool with it, too, since it allowed him to compare and contrast what other schools had to offer. However, a second visit with the Hurricanes this weekend prompted him to back off his pledge and reassess his options.

Singletary now becomes the third player to decommit from Ohio State this cycle, joining Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star athlete Dasan McCullough and Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell, who reopened his recruitment on Tuesday night.

His decision now leaves the Buckeyes with commitments from three cornerbacks, including Little Elm, Texas, four-star Terrance Brooks; West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown; and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star Ryan Turner.

The staff would like to take four players at the position this cycle, and they’ll continue to pursue Singletary moving forward in hopes of changing his mind. Then again, it also means a spot just opened for someone like Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany four-star Ephesians Prysock, who took an official visit last month, as well.

