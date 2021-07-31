2023 Tennessee TE Ty Lockwood Puts Ohio State In Top 4

Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood included Ohio State in his top four on Saturday afternoon alongside Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Lockwood is considered the fifth-best tight end and No. 98 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he caught 43 passes for 606 yards and threw touchdowns for the Eagles last season.

Lockwood landed an offer from the Buckeyes in February and made his way to campus for an unofficial visit on June 13, at which time he and his parents toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and spent time with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford. That visit went so well that he then returned for the Buckeye Bash and BBQ on July 29.

Although he doesn’t plan to make his college decision until after his junior season, Ohio State has to feel good about its chances with Lockwood at this point in his recruitment. The staff hopes he’ll return for a game this fall, which could very well lead to his pledge.

That said, it's unclear how many tight ends the Buckeyes will take in 2023, especially after 2022 Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star Benji Gosnell backed off his pledge earlier this week. Ohio State could take a second player this year to pair with Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian, as was the original plan, or opt to take two next cycle instead.

If it's the latter, Wilson will have a handful of options to choose from since the Buckeyes have offers out to eight tight ends who visited in June, including Lockwood; Swedish four-star Theodor Melin Ohrstrom; Bixby, Okla., four-star Luke Hasz; St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Mac Markway; Portland Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams; Folsom, Calif., four-star Walker Lyons; Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend four-star Mathias “Mega” Barnwell; and Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star Preston Zinter.

