Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award

The junior is looking to become the first player in school history to win the award, which is presented annually to the nation's top power forward.

Ohio State junior E.J. Liddell was named on Thursday afternoon as one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, which is given annually to the top power forward in men’s college basketball.

“We’re excited to recognize these five tremendous power forwards as the best in the collegiate game today, not only at their positions, but in the game in general,” Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame president and CEO John L. Doleva said. “Unfortunately, only one can take home the award come April and we’re grateful to have Karl Malone spearheading a committee that will take great care when evaluating these players in the games that matter most.”

A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.6 assists in 27 games for the Buckeyes this season. Only two players in the last 30 years have averaged those numbers over a full season, including former Wake Forest forward Tim Duncan in 1996-97 and former Rider forward Jason Thompson in 2007-08.

Liddell, who recently became the 33rd player in Ohio State history to score 1,000 points and pull down 500 career rebounds, is looking to become the first Buckeye to win the award, which was first presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the 2014-15 season in honor of the 14-time NBA All-Star.

Other finalists for the award include Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Iowa’s Keegan Murray. This group was chosen from a watch list of 10 players that was unveiled in late January.

“Regardless of who takes home this award, I’m honored to have an award with my name attached to it be carried on with the legacy of any of these outstanding five young men,” said Malone, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. “This may be the best crop of candidates in my eight years associated with this award and I’m as honored as I am excited to present it to one of the most premier players in the country.”

The five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame selection committee, who – along with fan votes – will determine the winner, who will be announced on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

To vote for Liddell or any of the other finalists, click here beginning March 4.

