Ohio State Falls To No. 23 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes won two of three games this week, but dropped Sunday’s road trip to Maryland.

Although Ohio State has won two of its last three games, the Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 23 latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Ohio State knocked off Indiana, 80-69, in overtime on Monday before holding on late for an 86-83 win at Illinois on Thursday. The Buckeyes then wrapped up their two-game road trip with a 75-60 loss to Maryland on Sunday.

Now heading into the last week of the regular season, Ohio State sits at 18-8 overall and 11-6 in Big Ten play – 2.5 games behind Wisconsin for first place with three games to go.

The Buckeyes finish with home games against Nebraska on Tuesday (7 p.m. on BTN), Michigan State on Thursday (7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2) and Michigan on Sunday (12:30 p.m. on FOX).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis. It’s a significant shakeup from last week, as 11 ranked teams lost last week, including No. 1-6 and eight of the top nine:

  1. Gonzaga (46)
  2. Arizona
  3. Baylor (4)
  4. Duke (11)
  5. Auburn
  6. Kansas
  7. Kentucky
  8. Purdue
  9. Providence
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Villanova
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Tennessee
  14. Arkansas
  15. Houston
  16. USC
  17. UCLA
  18. UConn
  19. Saint Mary’s
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. Murray State
  23. Ohio State
  24. Iowa
  25. Alabama 

