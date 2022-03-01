Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon, Taylor Mikesell Named First-Team All-Big Ten

The duo led the women’s basketball team to a share of the Big Ten title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Ohio State guards Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell were named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media on Tuesday afternoon.

A 5-foot-10 junior from Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, Sheldon is averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 27 games for the Buckeyes this season. She was notably a unanimous selection of the coaches, who also named her to their all-defensive team.

The 5-foot-11 Mikesell, meanwhile, is averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season, her first with the Buckeyes after transferring from Oregon. The Massillon, Ohio, native return home for her senior year and was ruled eligible just days before season opener.

Ohio State finished the regular season at 22-5 overall and 14-4 in Big Ten play to clinch a share of their first Big Ten title since 2017-18, when they also went on to win the tournament title. They’ll look to accomplish that feat again when the Big Ten Tournament begins this week.

The Buckeyes have a bye to the quarterfinals and will take on the winner of No. 8 seed Michigan State and ninth-seeded Purdue on Friday, with tipoff set for 11:30 a.m. on BTN.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Third Time

Ohio State Falls To No. 23 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Wins Share Of Big Ten Championship

Ohio State Struggles Offensively In 75-60 Loss At Maryland On Sunday

Ohio State Sophomore F Zed Key Leaves Maryland Game With Ankle Injury

E.J. Liddell’s ‘Flu Game’ Leads Ohio State To Crucial Win At Illinois

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!