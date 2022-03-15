Liddell becomes the seventh player in school history to earn third-team All-American honors from the AP.

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon.

A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., Liddell averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists in 30 games for the Buckeyes this season, something only Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan and Rider’s Jason Thompson have accomplished in the last 30 years.

Liddell, who last week garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches and media, was joined on the third team by Arkansas’ J.D. Notae, Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Baylor’s James Akinjo, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie.

The Big Ten had three players on the first team, including including Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, who was also the conference’s player of the year. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was on the second team, while Purdue’s Zach Edey and Rutgers’ Ron Harper were honorable mention.

Liddell becomes the seventh player in school history to be named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, joining Larry Siegfried and John Havlicek in 1960-61, Dave Sorenson in 1968-69, Herb Williams in 1979-80, Scoonie Penn in 1998-200 and Deshaun Thomas in 2012-13. He was also an honorable mention AP All-American last season.

Liddell will look to continue his stellar season when seventh-seeded Ohio State opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago, with tipoff at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh set for 12:15 p.m.

