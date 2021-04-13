Ohio State Guard C.J. Walker Declares For NBA Draft

Walker will pursue a professional career rather than return to Ohio State for an extra year of eligibility.

As expected, Ohio State fifth-year senior guard C.J. Walker announced on Monday evening that he will forgo the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic and enter his name into the NBA Draft.

“After much discussion with my family, Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the basketball staff, I've decided to take the next steps and pursue my professional basketball career,” Walker said in a post on Twitter. “I'm excited for what the future holds for me and my family. Ohio State will always be home. I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Buckeye family!”

The 24-year-old Walker, who transferred to Ohio State in 2018 after two seasons at Florida State, averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds during his career, which includes a redshirt season in 2018-19. He becomes the third player to announce his decision to enter the draft this offseason, joining junior guard Duane Washington and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, though they both left the door open for their return.

Walker’s departure means Ohio State’s backcourt next season will consist of Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos, sophomore Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham. Senior forward Kyle Young has yet to make an announcement on his future, meanwhile.

