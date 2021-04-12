Former Ohio State Forward Dorka Juhasz Commits To UConn

On Monday afternoon, just over one week after she entered her name into the transfer portal, former Ohio State forward Dorka Juhasz announced that she has committed to UConn. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Pecs, Hungary, Juhasz averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior last season. Her time in Columbus ended on a sour note, though, as Ohio State did not participate in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments after self-imposing a postseason ban as the result of recruiting violations by a former assistant coach.

Juhasz was not the only player to enter her name into the transfer portal this offseason, as she was recently joined by senior forward Aaliyah Patty. That leaves the Buckeyes with just two forwards left on the roster in junior Rebeka Mikulasikova and sophomore Gabby Hutcherson.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are coming off of a Final Four appearance and return the Associated Press Player of the Year in guard Paige Bueckers. They’ve also added guard Azzi Fudd, the top-rated recruit in the country, and should start next season at No. 1.

-----

You may also like:

NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Will Reportedly End On June 1

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

Ohio State Officially Welcomes Penn State Transfer Guard Jamari Wheeler

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Discusses North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams' Retirement

Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Declares For NBA Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook