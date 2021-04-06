Ohio State Officially Welcomes Penn State Transfer Guard Jamari Wheeler

The Ohio State men’s basketball program officially welcomed guard Jamari Wheeler on Tuesday evening, exactly one week after he announced his decision to transfer from Penn State.

The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Wheeler averaged 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 127 games across four seasons with the Nittany Lions. He has one season of eligibility remaining, as he talking advantage of the extra year granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me and the things that I was looking for at my next school," Wheeler said of his decision to join the Buckeyes. "They had it all and I just wanted somewhere that plays my play style and gives me a chance to go to March Madness and compete for championships.

“Their message was with all the great pieces they have, the great guys and talent, and with a need for the point guard position that I was the piece that could help take them to the next level."

Wheelers’ addition – coupled with Musa Jallow’s subsequent transfer – means Ohio State’s backcourt next season will consist of himself, fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos, senior Duane Washington, sophomore Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham.

-----

-----

