Illinois' Brad Underwood Ejected After Receiving Second Technical Foul Against Ohio State

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was ejected from Thursday’s game against Ohio State after he received his second technical of the night.

Underwood was called for his first technical for arguing with the officials earlier in the half. He then picked up his second after sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins was called for an offensive foul as he attempted to set a screen on freshman forward Malaki Branham.

Underwood was irate and had to be restrained by his assistant coaches as he was screaming and pointing at an official across the court. He then pumped up the crowd as he was walking off the court.

The Fighting Illini were trailing by 12 points with 6:21 remaining when Underwood was ejected. They fought all the way back within one in the final minute before the Buckeyes ultimately won, 86-83.

