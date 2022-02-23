Ohio State Signee Bruce Thornton Named Finalist For SI All-American Player Of The Year

The winner will be chosen based on production, consistency, future projection and competition level.

Ohio State four-star point guard signee Bruce Thornton was named on Wednesday as one of 57 finalists for the SI All-American Player of the Year award, which takes into account production, consistency, future projection and competition level.

The 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Thornton is considered the eighth-best point guard and No. 42 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he averaged roughly 17.0 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game to lead Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton to the state championship as a junior. He committed to the Buckeyes on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

“We are really excited to add Bruce to our program,” head coach Chris Holtmann said when Thornton signed his letter of intent this past November. “During the recruiting process, we had a front row seat to his work ethic and his ability to impact winning at the highest level. Combine that with who he is as a person and the support around him, there is no doubt that he fits perfectly in the Scarlet and Gray.

“Bruce exemplifies the toughness, skill, and leadership combination that we look for in our guards and Buckeye Nation is going to love watching him.”

Other members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class include Utah four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr., Florida four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh, Missouri four-star center Felix Okpara and Cincinnati three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman. The group comprised the top-rated haul in the Big Ten and sixth-best class nationally.

As for the SI All-American Player of the Year award, the winner will be announced in April alongside the five players who made the 2022 SI All-American Team.

Notable finalists include Duke five-star center signee Dereck Lively, UCLA five-star combo guard signee Amari Bailey, Arkansas five-star combo guard signee Nick Smith, Kentucky five-star combo guard signee Cason Wallace and Kansas five-star small forward signee M.J. Rice, among others.

"After going through the height of the pandemic last season, players have really been intentional in their approach this season and it’s been impressive to see," SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan said. "That certainly hasn’t made our job any easier, but, at the end of the day, these are the 57 players we feel have displayed an elite level of play the most consistently.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Chris Holtmann Calls Postgame Handshake Lines A “Worthwhile Exercise”

Freshman G Malaki Branham Carries Ohio State Past Indiana For Thrilling OT Win

Photos From The Buckeyes' 80-69 Overtime Win Over The Hoosiers

Wise Beyond His Years, Branham Makes The Right Plays At The Right Time

Michigan HC Juwan Howard Suspended For Rest Of Regular Season

Ohio State Falls To No. 22 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!