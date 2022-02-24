Ohio State Junior F E.J. Liddell Questionable For Tonight's Game At Illinois With Flu

The Buckeyes could be without their best player in a crucial road game against the Fighting Illini.

Ohio State announced on Thursday afternoon that junior forward E.J. Liddell is questionable for tonight’s game at Illinois, as he’s “been dealing with the flu for a couple of days.”

The former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., is averaging a team-high 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24 games this season. It's unclear who would start in his absence, though fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young and sixth-year senior center Joey Brunk will likely see increased playing time in that situation.

Head coach Chris Holtmann hinted during his media availability on Wednesday that Liddell was dealing with an illness during Monday’s win over Indiana but did not name him specifically. He scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds in 43 minutes.

“He did a great job battling through it,” Holtmann said. “You know, it didn’t really hit him until right before tip, honestly. He told me about it in the midst o the game, so hopefully he’ll continue to get his energy back where he needs to.”

Tipoff for tonight’s game at State Farm Center is set for 9 p.m. on FS1. The Buckeyes are 17-7 overall and 10-5 in the Big Ten, while the Fighting Illini are 19-7 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

