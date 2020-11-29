Jim Jackson Inducted Into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

One of the all-time great Buckeyes is being enshrined in the National Hall of Fame Class of 2021

One of the all-time great Ohio State basketball players is going to be immortalized in Kansas City.

Jim Jackson, a two-time All-American during three seasons in Columbus from 1989-1992, is being inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame with seven others.

A Toledo, Ohio native, Jackson is currently Ohio State's seventh all-time leading scorer despite skipping his senior year to turn pro. He attended Macomber High School where he won a state championship as a senior and earned McDonald’s All-America honors.

Jackson made a splash as soon as he put on the Scarlet and Gray. As a freshman, he averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and helped the Buckeyes reach the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence.

2 Gallery 2 Images

The next two years he led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and was a consensus All-American. Jackson averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the 1990-91 season, then averaged 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior while helping Ohio State reach the Elite Eight.

After he was drafted No. 4 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 1992, Jackson went on to a stellar professional career. He scored more than 12,000 points, tallied 4,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists over 14 fabulous years.

The Ohio State University retired his No. 22 jersey, which hangs in the rafters of Value City Arena.

Joining Jackson in this year's Hall of Fame class are Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, Kansas’ Paul Pierce and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

