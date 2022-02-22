Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s 80-69 Overtime Win Over Indiana

The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Malaki Branham, who scored a game-high 27 points.

Freshman forward Malaki Branham scored a game-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to an 80-69 overtime win over Indiana on Monday evening.

The Buckeyes trailed by four with just under a minute remaining but Branham made a pair of free throws and found junior forward E.J. Liddell for a dunk with six seconds left to force overtime.

The Hoosiers took the lead with a pair of free throws just two seconds into the extra period, but fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler’s three-pointer midway through overtime gave Ohio State the lead for good.

Liddell finished the game with 16 points while sophomore guard Eugene Brown III was the only other Buckeye in double figures with 10 points.

Ohio State now hits the road for games at Illinois on Thursday (9 p.m. on FS1) and Maryland on Sunday (4 p.m. on CBS). That said, check out photos from the win over Indiana below:

1. Ohio State Basketball
4. Malaki Branham
2. Jamari Wheeler
3. E.J. Liddell
5. Malaki Branham
6. Meechie Johnson
8. Justin Ahrens
7. Justin Ahrens
9. Meechie Johnson
10. Zed Key
12. Eugene Brown III
11. E.J. Liddell
16. Meechie Johnson
13. Mike Woodson
14. Chris Holtmann
15. E.J. Liddell
17. Meechie Johnson
18. Chris Holtmann

Read More

19. Malaki Branham
20. Malaki Branham
21. Malaki Branham
22. Chris Holtmann
23. Jamari Wheeler
24. E.J. Liddell
25. Malaki Branham
26. E.J. Liddell
27. Malaki Branham

27. Malaki Branham
