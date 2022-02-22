Photos From Ohio State’s 80-69 Overtime Win Over Indiana

The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Malaki Branham, who scored a game-high 27 points.

Freshman forward Malaki Branham scored a game-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to an 80-69 overtime win over Indiana on Monday evening.

The Buckeyes trailed by four with just under a minute remaining but Branham made a pair of free throws and found junior forward E.J. Liddell for a dunk with six seconds left to force overtime.

The Hoosiers took the lead with a pair of free throws just two seconds into the extra period, but fifth-year senior guard Jamari Wheeler’s three-pointer midway through overtime gave Ohio State the lead for good.

Liddell finished the game with 16 points while sophomore guard Eugene Brown III was the only other Buckeye in double figures with 10 points.

Ohio State now hits the road for games at Illinois on Thursday (9 p.m. on FS1) and Maryland on Sunday (4 p.m. on CBS). That said, check out photos from the win over Indiana below:

