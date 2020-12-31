Chris Holtmann Press Conference Highlights After Nebraska Win

Watch the highlights from Ohio State head coach's visit with the media on Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Buckeyes came back from a brutal 1-point loss at Northwestern on Saturday to post their biggest conference win in nearly three decades.

In a balanced effort that saw no player scored more than 18 points, but five reach double-figures, Ohio State throttled Nebraska on Wednesday night, 90-54. It was the Buckeyes largest margin of victory in Big Ten play since January 1991.

In addition to shooting the ball much more effectively than they have in recent games, the Buckeye defense was as stingy as its been at any point this year. They held the Huskers to just 28 percent from the floor and a ridiculous 5-of-33 from 3-point range.

Here are the highlights of Chris Holtmann's postgame press conference, including his opening statement in the video above.

Here's Holtmann on his team's attention to detail, and how pleased he was for the way they handled the last five minutes before halftime and first five minutes after it

Here's Holtmann on playing in a unique Big Ten game and his major takeaways from the night

Holtmann on the defense, Justice Sueing and tonight's 3-point shooting

