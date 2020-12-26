Seth Towns Gives Buckeye Fans Glimpse of What Could Be

Seth Towns plays his first meaningful minutes for the Buckeyes and scores 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Seth Towns has been on a grueling journey over the last couple years.

Being away from competitive basketball has been really difficult for a young man who's got incredible potential for the Buckeyes. He essentially hasn't played competitive basketball over two years now as he tries to recover his form when he was the 2017-2018 Ivy League Player of the Year as just a sophomore at Harvard. And while the surgeries and rehab process on his knee have prevented the Columbus-native from getting on the floor, Saturday's affair at Northwestern had to be a great moment for him.

"This may be more of a mental battle than a physical battle," Towns said after the game. "A lot of injured players can attest to that. It's just about staying mentally strong, mentally focused and working day by day. It's a daily thing, it's a marathon."

Perhaps more appropriately, it was a bittersweet day for Towns, who's Buckeyes fell to Northwestern 71-70 in gut-wrenching fashion. But Towns hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first half. He played 17 minutes, including some very meaningful minutes late in the game.

"My body feels okay," he said. "I still have to work on getting better at defense and reactionary things, but I'm starting to feel a lot better, which is a testament to all the work I've been putting in since my surgery."

Through his first wo appearances against UCLA and Rutgers, Towns saw a combined eight minutes on the floor and scored four points. Saturday's game in Evanston was the first time that Chris Holtmann really gave him some leash, and Towns seemed to respond to it pretty well.

