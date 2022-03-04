Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Criticizes Atmosphere At Ohio State Following 80-69 Loss

"With the way they are playing, this place should be rocking and packed."

Following Thursday night’s loss at Ohio State, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo used his postgame press conference as an opportunity to criticize the atmosphere – or lack thereof – at Value City Arena.

“I was disappointed in this place,” Izzo said. “With the way they are playing, this place should be rocking and packed.”

The Buckeyes improved to 19-9 overall and 13-2 at home with the 80-69 win over the Spartans, ending a two-game losing behind 18 points and six rebounds from sixth-year senior center Joey Brunk, who got the start in place of injured sophomore Zed Key.

Izzo somewhat backtracked on his comments a few minutes later, though, noting the fans gave Brunk a lift in just his third start of the season, which was punctuated by a dunk with less than two minutes remaining that had the crowd chanting his name.

“When he sat down, they cheered,” Izzo said. “When he stood up, they cheered.”

