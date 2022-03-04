Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Criticizes Atmosphere At Ohio State Following 80-69 Loss
Following Thursday night’s loss at Ohio State, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo used his postgame press conference as an opportunity to criticize the atmosphere – or lack thereof – at Value City Arena.
“I was disappointed in this place,” Izzo said. “With the way they are playing, this place should be rocking and packed.”
The Buckeyes improved to 19-9 overall and 13-2 at home with the 80-69 win over the Spartans, ending a two-game losing behind 18 points and six rebounds from sixth-year senior center Joey Brunk, who got the start in place of injured sophomore Zed Key.
Izzo somewhat backtracked on his comments a few minutes later, though, noting the fans gave Brunk a lift in just his third start of the season, which was punctuated by a dunk with less than two minutes remaining that had the crowd chanting his name.
“When he sat down, they cheered,” Izzo said. “When he stood up, they cheered.”
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Sixth-Year Senior Center Joey Brunk Pushes Ohio State Past Michigan State
Ohio State's Zed Key, Kyle Young Unavailable Tonight Against Michigan State
Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award
Chris Holtmann Takes Blame For Effort In Losses To Maryland, Nebraska
Ohio State Suffers Worst Loss Of Season To Nebraska
Ohio State F Zed Key Unavailable For Tonight’s Game Against Nebraska
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI