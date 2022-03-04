Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State’s 80-69 Win Over Michigan State

The Buckeyes got back in the win column thanks to freshman Malaki Branham and sixth-year senior Joey Brunk.

Ohio State halted a season-high two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday evening.

“We had to have some internal conversations about things we needed to do better,” head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “I’ve not really doubted this group to respond this year.”

The Buckeyes were led offensively by freshman guard Malaki Branham, who scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, while junior forward E.J. Liddell and fifth-year senior center Joey Brunk added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Brunk notably started the game in place of sophomore forward Zed Key, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss at Maryland.He played 32 minutes after averaging a little more than five minutes per game in the Buckeyes’ first 27 games.

The Spartans, meanwhile, had just two players in double figures in forwards Gabe Brown (13 points) and Marcus Bingham Jr. (11 points) as they suffered their fifth loss in six games.

“I’m angry with the way we played,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “I’m not happy with how we played defensively. I'm not happy with our leadership right now.”

Ohio State wraps up the regular season against Michigan on Sunday (12:30 p.m. on FOX). That said, check out photos from the Buckeyes’ win over the Spartans below:

1. E.J. Liddell
2. E.J. Liddell
3. Joey Brunk
5. Joey Brunk
4. Justin Ahrens
6. Joey Brunk
8. Malaki Branham
7. Jamari Wheeler
9. Chris Holtmann
10. Chris Holtmann
11. Malaki Branham
13. Jamari Wheeler
12. Jamari Wheeler
15. Jamari Wheeler

17. E.J. Liddell
18. Team Huddle
19. Chris Holtmann
14. E.J. Liddell
16. Justin Ahrens
20. Malaki Branham
21. Malaki Branham
22. Harrison Hookfin

11. Malaki Branham
Photos From Ohio State's 80-69 Win Over Michigan State

