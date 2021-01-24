Ohio State Hoops to Host Penn State on Wednesday

A schedule change for the Nittany Lions enabled them to make up their game against the Buckeyes this week.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play this week, but it won't be a non-conference game added to the schedule at the last minute.

Instead, the Buckeyes are going to make up their game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus on Wednesday to make up the previously postponed game from Jan. 6

Penn State is now available to play a mid-week game against the Buckeyes because they are no longer playing the Michigan Wolverines, who's entire athletic department has been shut down for two weeks because of a new strain of CoVID-19 that was recently discovered in their athletics community.

Michigan currently leads the Big Ten with a 13-1 mark, having lost only to Minnesota.

Penn State is 5-6 overall this year with a 2-5 record in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes lost on Tuesday night to Purdue, but they rebounded in impressive fashion on Saturday with a road win against No. 10 Wisconsin. Ohio State is now 12-4 on the season, with a conference record of 6-4.

